A bus crew member wearing a face shield as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus helps passengers get off a bus in Banda Aceh August 22, 2020. — AFP pic

JAKARTA, Oct 11 — Indonesia reported 4,497 new coronavirus infections and 79 new deaths today, the lowest daily fatality count since September 27, data from the country’s Health Ministry website showed.

The new infections brought the total infections tally in South-east Asia’s biggest economy to 333,449, the data showed, while the total deaths rose to 11,844. — Reuters