NZ Ardern's party maintains double-digit lead in latest poll

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during a televised debate at TVNZ in Auckland September 22, 2020. — Pool pic via Reuters

WELLINGTON, Oct 8 — Support for New Zealand's ruling Labour Party was unchanged with just over a week to the general election and it continued to enjoy a double-digit lead over the main opposition party, an opinion poll showed today.

The closely watched 1News-Colmar Brunton poll showed support for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's party, which is seeking a second term in office, at 47 per cent, unchanged from the last poll on Sepember. 28.

The opposition National party was down by one percentage point at 32 per cent.

Smaller parties continued to get good support, the poll showed. — Reuters