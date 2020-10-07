Mainland China reports seven new Covid-19 cases vs 12 a day earlier

A station staff member wears protective gear as he checks the ID and health status of travellers before they enter the Beijing South Railway Station in Beijing, China July 3, 2020. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Oct 7 ― Mainland China reported seven new Covid-19 cases on October 6, down from 12 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said today.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The number of new asymptmatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 24 from 31 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 85,489, while the total death toll remained unchanged at 4,634. ― Reuters