Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi says Japan, Australia have special, strategic partnership

Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi speaks during a meeting in Tokyo October 6, 2020. ― Pool via Reuters

TOKYO, Oct 7 ― Japan and Australia have a special, strategic partnership and the cooperation possibilities are great, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said today at the start of a meeting with his Australian counterpart.

Motegi's meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne took place a day after four-way Quad between the foreign ministers of Japan, the United States, Australia and India in which US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called for deeper cooperation with Asian allies as a bulwark against China's growing regional influence.

Motegi gave no further details.

Payne yesterday met separately with Pompeo and the two discussed their shared concerns regarding China's activities in the Indo-Pacific. ― Reuters