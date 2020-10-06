Mainland China reports 12 new Covid-19 cases

A worker in protective suit measures the body temperature of a woman at the entrance to a residential compound in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region July 28, 2020. — Picture by cnsphoto via Reuters

BEIJING, Oct 6 ― Mainland China reported 12 new Covid-19 cases on October 5, down from 20 a day earlier, the country's national health authority reported today.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not count as confirmed Covid-19 cases, rose to 31 from 27 reported a day earlier.

Total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 85,482, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634. ― Reuters