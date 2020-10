US Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, flanked by other doctors, talks to reporters about US President Donald Trump’s health, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, US, October 3, 2020. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 — US President Donald Trump is “not yet out of the woods” from the coronavirus, his physician said in an update yesterday night, but added that the medical team is “cautiously optimistic.”

“President Trump continues to do well, having made substantial progress since diagnosis,” Sean Conley said in a statement.

“While not yet out of the woods, the team remains cautiously optimistic,” he said. — AFP