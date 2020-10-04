Malay Mail

Indonesia’s coronavirus cases tops 300,000

Sunday, 04 Oct 2020 04:57 PM MYT

The coronavirus-related death toll in Indonesia rose by 96 to 11,151. — Reuters pic
JAKARTA, Oct 4 — Indonesia today reported 3,992 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily increase in six days, taking its total number of infections to 303,498, health ministry data showed.

The coronavirus-related death toll rose by 96 to 11,151.

