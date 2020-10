Ukraine’s security council said 92 deaths of coronavirus patients were confirmed in the last 24 hours. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Oct 3 — Ukraine reported 4,661 new coronavirus cases today, a daily record number of infections, which spiked in late September.

Ukraine’s security council said 92 deaths of coronavirus patients were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the national Covid-19 death toll to 4,353. — Reuters