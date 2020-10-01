UK seeking to move early on Covid-19, not spook people, says minister

Britain's Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary George Eustice walks outside Downing Street in London September 30, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 1 — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is not trying to scare people with Covid-19 restrictions but simply to move early in an attempt to limit the potential economic damage of a much more serious outbreak, a minister said today.

“We’re not really trying to scare people,” Environment Secretary George Eustice told Talk Radio. “What we’re attempting to do through this is to act early, and in a targeted way in response to local outbreaks.”

“We’re trying to strike this ... difficult balance of acting early in a targeted way rather than waiting for the disease to get fully out of control,” he added. — Reuters