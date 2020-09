Indonesia also reported 139 additional coronavirus-related deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 10,740. — AFP pic

JAKARTA, Sept 30 — Indonesia today reported 4,284 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections to 287,008, data from the country’s Covid-19 task force showed.

There were also 139 additional coronavirus-related deaths reported, taking the total number of fatalities to 10,740. — Reuters