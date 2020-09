Poland reported 1,326 new Covid-19 infections today. — AFP pic

WARSAW, Sept 29 — Poland will continue to report high numbers of daily coronavirus cases in the coming days, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said today.

Poland reported 1,326 new Covid-19 infections today, after it saw a record last Friday with 1,587 new cases.

The ministry is expected to announce new restrictions in some of the country’s regions this week. — Reuters