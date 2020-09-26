S. Korea asks North to probe shooting death of S. Korean official

Critics accuse South Korean President Moon Jae-in (pic) of failing to save a citizen's life and being soft on North Korea.—Pool pic via Reuters

SEOUL, Sept 26 — South Korea said today it will ask North Korea to further investigate the shooting death of a South Korean official, as public and political outrage over the killing grew.

South Korea said it would call for a joint probe into the case with the North if needed.

In a rare move yesterday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un apologised for the fatal shooting of the South Korean fisheries official, saying it was meant to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

The apology came a day after South Korean officials said the North's soldiers killed the man, doused his body in fuel and set it on fire.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in faces intense political fallout over the incident, which coincided with a renewed push by him for engagement with Pyongyang.

Critics accused Moon of failing to save a citizen's life and being soft on North Korea, saying the military did not attempt to save him despite spotting him six hours before he was shot dead. — Reuters