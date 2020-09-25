Turkey blasts Pelosi’s ‘ignorance’ about democracy

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu took aim at Pelosi on Twitter today, firing off messages in both Turkish and in English. — Turkish Foreign Ministry handout pic via Reuters

ISTANBUL, Sept 25 — Turkey’s top diplomat today condemned US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “blatant ignorance” for suggesting President Donald Trump was trampling on democracy as if he were in Turkey.

Trump sparked outrage in Washington by indicating on Wednesday he might not honour the results of the November 3 US presidential election.

His comments drew harsh criticism from top Republicans and Democrats including Pelosi, who warned the US leader: “You are not in North Korea, you are not in Turkey, you are not in Russia, Mr President.”

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu took aim at Pelosi on Twitter today, firing off messages in both Turkish and in English.

“@SpeakerPelosi’s rise to become Speaker of the House is what is truly worrisome for American democracy, given her blatant ignorance,” he wrote in English.

“You will learn to respect the Turkish people’s will,” he said, also tagging Trump’s Twitter handle.

Asked at a White House press conference whether he is committed to the peaceful handover of power if defeated, Trump replied: “Well, we’re going to have to see what happens.”

Trump significantly trails Democratic rival Joe Biden in most national election polls.

In her response, Pelosi also accused Trump of admiring Russian and Turkish presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan has been in power since 2003, when he was prime minister. In 2014, he became president after winning Turkey’s first direct elections for head of state, and has since developed a close working relationship with Trump.

Despite being criticised by opponents as an authoritarian leader, Erdogan has never lost elections since his ruling Justice and Development Party came to power in 2002, and his victory has never been disputed. — AFP