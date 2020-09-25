Three US states report record one-day increases in new Covid-19 cases

Laid off LAX Airport workers protest for a healthcare extension from concessions companies, in Los Angeles, California September 24, 2020. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Sept 25 — Three US states reported record one-day increases in new Covid-19 cases yesterday, according to state data.

Montana reported 330 new coronavirus cases and South Dakota recorded 463 new cases, according to the state websites. Utah's governor said the state set a one-day record with 1,198 new cases yesterday.

Covid-19 infections in the United States are trending upwards and the average number of cases in the last seven days is up 13% from the prior week, according to a Reuters analysis. On average, the nation is reporting 44,000 new cases a day and about 700 deaths.

Cases are also increasing rapidly in Wisconsin, where the governor on Tuesday declared a new public health emergency and extended a face mask mandate into November.

The United States recently surpassed 200,000 lives lost from the coronavirus, the highest death toll in the world. — Reuters