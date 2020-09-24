Nigerian gas tanker explosion kills at least 28

People inspect the damage at the site of a gas tanker explosion in the central Nigerian state of Kogi September 23, 2020. — Reuters pic

ABUJA, Sept 24 — At least 28 people were killed yesterday when a gas tanker exploded in the central Nigerian state of Kogi and started a blaze, a road safety agency official said.

Bisi Kazeem, spokesman for the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), said nine children were involved in the accident, which happened opposite a petrol station along Lokoja-Zariagi highway in the state.

State governor Yahaya Bello said in a statement the accident, which occurred early yesterday, led to loss of lives and destroyed many vehicles, properties and other valuables in the tanker fire.

Traffic accidents are common in Nigeria, where roads are bad and safety standards poor. — Reuters