Opposition in Belarus calls for civil disobedience campaign after Lukashenko’s inauguration

MINSK, Sept 23 —The Belarusian opposition movement today called for an immediate civil disobedience campaign after Alexander Lukashenko was inaugurated as president despite weeks of protests over what critics say was his rigged election victory.

Lukashenko was sworn in for a new term earlier today, the official news agency Belta said, in a sudden inauguration conducted with no prior announcement.

Pavel Latushko, a member of the opposition’s coordination council, said on social media that he and his allies would never accept what he called Lukashenko’s falsified election victory and demanded a new presidential election be held.

“We call on everyone to immediately start a civil disobedience campaign,” said Latushko. — Reuters