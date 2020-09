In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed infections in the Philippines have increased to 291,789. — Reuters pic

MANILA, Sept 22 — The Philippine health ministry today reported 1,635 novel coronavirus cases, the lowest daily increase in infections in two weeks, and 50 new deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed infections in the Philippines have increased to 291,789, the highest in Southeast Asia, while deaths have reached 5,049. — Reuters