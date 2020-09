People stroll along the promenade at Marine Drive, amid the Covid-19 outbreak, in Mumbai, India September 22, 2020. — Reuters

NEW DELHI, Sept 22 — India reported 75,083 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to federal health data released today, the lowest daily tally in almost a month.

There were 1,053 deaths over the same period.

There have been 5.6 million cases in total in the country, second only behind the United States. — Reuters