Belarusian law enforcement officers detain a woman during an opposition rally to protest against police brutality and to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus September 19, 2020. — Reuters pic

MINSK, Sept 19 — Belarusian police detained dozens of protesters in central Minsk today, a witness said, as hundreds of people marched through the city demanding that President Alexander Lukashenko step down more than a month after he won a disputed election.

Protesters, most of them women, briefly scuffled with police who then blocked their path and started picking people one by one out of the crowd, the witness said. — Reuters