Large explosions rock army base outside Jordanian capital, security source says

AMMAN, Sept 11 — A series of large explosions rocked a Jordanian army base outside the city of Zarqa on the northeastern edge of capital Amman, a security source said. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosions in an area where there are dozens of army bases on the outskirts of the sprawling industrial city.

Residents said that windows of homes were shattered in parts of Zarqa, where large flames could be seen.

Jordan's state news agency said the explosions were in the Ghabawi area, east of Zarqa city, but gave no further details.

There was no official statement on the incident. — Reuters