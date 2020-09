There were also 106 new deaths in Indonesia overnight, taking the total number to 8,336. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, Sept 9 — Indonesia reported 3,307 new coronavirus cases today, bringing the national total to 203,342, data from the country’s Covid-19 taskforce website showed.

There were also 106 new deaths in Indonesia overnight, taking the total number to 8,336, the highest coronavirus death toll in Southeast Asia. — Reuters