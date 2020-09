Fatalities in Britain have remained at a low level, with two reported deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test in the previous 24 hours. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 6 — Britain said today it had recorded 2,988 new daily coronavirus cases, up from 1,813 yesterday to the highest level since May 23.

The number of fatalities, however, remained at a low level, with two reported deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test in the previous 24 hours, government data showed. — Reuters