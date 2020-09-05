India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge

India added 86,432 cases of the new virus today, a global daily record, according to data from the federal health ministry. — Reuters pic

MUMBAI, Sept 5 — India’s total coronavirus cases surged beyond four million with a record rise today, making it the third country in the world to surpass that mark, following the United States and Brazil.

Infections rose across the country, including in the capital New Delhi and the large states of Maharashtra and Karnataka.

The jump to more than four million cases comes only 13 days after India reached three million cases, accelerating sharply from the more than 100 days it took to increase by the previous one million.

India has logged the world’s largest daily coronavirus caseload for almost a month, as its government pushes the opening up of businesses to revive a sharply contracting economy.

The number of deaths in India from the Covid-19 rose by more than 1,000 to 69,561 today. — Reuters