A police officer checks a jeepney passenger’s body temperature at a checkpoint placed amidst the lockdown of the country’s capital to contain the spread of coronavirus, in the outskirts of Quezon City, Metro Manila March 15, 2020. — Reuters pic

MANILA, Sept 4 — The Philippine health ministry today reported 3,714 novel coronavirus infections and 49 additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have increased to 232,072 while Covid-19 deaths have reached 3,737. — Reuters