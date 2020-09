A worker wearing a protective suit burns garbage from hospitals of patients infected with the coronavirus disease in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq, August 27, 2020. — Reuters pic

BAGHDAD, Sept 4 — Iraq registered its biggest daily increase in coronavirus infections today with 5,036 cases to take its total to 252,075, the health ministry said.

It reported 84 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 7,359.

The daily tally of cases has been rising since the holy month of Ramadan and as many Iraqis flout lockdown measures. — Reuters