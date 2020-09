A worker wearing protective suit holds a placard with total positive cases of the coronavirus disease written on it, at a central bus spot in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 27, 2020. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, Sept 4 — Indonesia reported 3,269 new coronavirus infections today, bringing the overall tally to 187,537, according to data from the country’s health ministry.

It was the third consecutive day of new infections above 3,000 and followed yesterday’s record-high 3,622 new cases.

Indonesia also reported 82 new deaths today, raising its total fatalities to 7,832, South-east Asia’s highest number. — Reuters