People wearing protective face masks travel in a passenger bus amid the spread of the Covid-19 in Kolkata, India September 2, 2020. — Reuters pic

MUMBAI, Sept 3 — India reported another record daily jump of 83,883 coronavirus infections today, taking its tally to 3.85 million, just 100,000 behind Brazil, the world's second most affected nation, health ministry data showed.

Asia's worst-hit country has been posting the world's largest daily caseload every day for almost a month, although deaths remain relatively low.

The ministry said 1,043 people died from Covid-19, taking the toll to 67,376. — Reuters

