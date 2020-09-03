Eight dead in attack on wake in Mexico

CUERNAVACA, Sept 3 — Gunmen killed eight people including two minors and wounded more than a dozen others in an attack on a wake in central Mexico, prosecutors said yesterday.

The assailants opened fire late Tuesday at a house in the city of Cuernavaca in Morelos state using “long guns for the exclusive use of the armed forces,” the state prosecutor's office reported.

Four bodies were found outside the wake, which was held for a young man killed in a motorcycle accident, while the remaining victims died after being taken to hospital.

Another 14 people, including two minors, were wounded, according to prosecutors, who noted that high-caliber firearms had been used in other recent gang-related crimes.

Morelos, located just south of the capital, is one of the Mexican states worst affected by cartel-related violence.

More than 290,000 people have been killed in Mexico since 2006 when the country's war on drugs was militarised, according to official figures that do not specify how many of the cases are linked to organised crime. — AFP