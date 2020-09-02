Trump overtakes Biden as favourite to win in November, according to Betfair Exchange

US President Donald Trump arrives to deliver his acceptance speech for the Republican Party nomination for reelection during the final day of the Republican National Convention in Washington, DC August 27, 2020. — AFP pic

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 — US President Donald Trump has overtaken Democratic rival Joe Biden to stand as the favourite to win the 2020 US Presidential election on Europe-based betting exchange Betfair, the exchange said today.

Trump’s odds, reflecting wagers matched on the peer-to-peer betting network, stood at evens, Betfair Exchange said, versus 21-20 for Biden.

Betfair Exchange said four bets of over £10,000 pounds (RM55,305) were placed on the platform overnight, of which three were on Trump, while the biggest stake of the campaign so far, a 50,000-pound bet, was placed on the Republican nominee over the weekend.

These bets in part aided Trump to take the lead, after being neck-and-neck with Biden earlier this week, completing a stunning recovery in the betting markets.

“In August, Trump had the worst odds for re-election of any sitting President in history and defeat to Biden was looking increasingly likely,” Darren Hughes, spokesperson at Flutter Entertainment unit Betfair Exchange, said.

A Reuters/Ipsos national opinion poll today showed 40 per cent of registered voters support Trump, compared with 47 per cent who said they will vote for Biden.

Biden’s lead is largely unchanged over the past three weeks, during which both parties held conventions to nominate their candidates Trump and Biden for the presidency. — Reuters