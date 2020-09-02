Britain reimposes Covid restrictions in parts of Manchester

People wearing protective masks walk as the city and surrounding areas face local restrictions in an effort to avoid a local lockdown being forced upon the region, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Manchester, Britain August 4, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 2 — The British government reimposed local Covid-19 restrictions on parts of the Greater Manchester area in northern England today, just as they were being lifted, the latest in a series of abrupt reversals.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said restrictions would remain in place in the boroughs of Bolton and Trafford, contrary to his announcement on August 28 that they would be lifted on September 2.

“Following a significant change in the level of infection rates over the last few days, a decision has been taken that Bolton and Trafford will now remain under existing restrictions,” Hancock said in a statement.

“We have always been clear we will take swift and decisive action where needed to contain outbreaks.”

The planned lifting of social distancing measures in Trafford and Bolton while they remained in place elsewhere in the densely populated metropolitan area had proved controversial.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, of the opposition Labour Party, had said it left residents in “an impossible situation”. — Reuters