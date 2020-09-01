S. Korea charges intelligence officers with raping N. Korean defector

SEOUL, Sept 1 — Two South Korean military intelligence officers have been indicted on charges of raping a North Korean defector, the South's defence ministry said today.

According to Yonhap news agency, the victim filed a criminal complaint last year, and her lawyer said at the time that she became pregnant twice and was pressured to have abortions.

A Defence Intelligence Command lieutenant colonel and master sergeant were indicted by military prosecutors on various charges of sexually assaulting and raping the woman between May 2018 and February 2019, a Ministry of National Defence (MND) statement said.

At the time, the woman was under their protection and supervision for espionage operations, the statement added.

The two suspects have not been named. — Reuters