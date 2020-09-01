Australia's Covid-19 deaths in virus hotspot fall to 2-week low

A person wearing a face mask walks past Victoria Police, Airforce and ADF personnel outside the Melbourne Museum with the city in Victoria, Australia under lockdown August 21, 2020. — AAP Image via Reuters pic

SYDNEY, Sept 1 — Australia's second-most populous state Victoria — the epicentre for Covid-19 infections in the country — today reported the lowest one-day rise in deaths from the virus in two weeks as a second-wave outbreak eases.

Victoria said five people died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the lowest one-day rise in fatalities since Aug. 15, while 70 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a seven-week low.

The fall in the number of Covid-19 cases comes as the state capital Melbourne begins its fourth week of a six-week lockdown that sees residents confined to their homes, a nightly curfew imposed and large parts of the state economy ordered to close.

Australia has now recorded nearly 26,000 Covid-19 infections and 657 fatalities from the virus — far fewer than many other developed countries.

While the country has largely avoided high casualty numbers, restrictions to slow the spread of the virus have taken a significant toll on its economy. — Reuters