Japan's Abe tells Trump strengthening of alliance will not change

TOKYO, Aug 31 — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told US President Donald Trump that the strengthening of their two nations' alliance would be maintained even after Abe's departure from office, a Japanese government spokesman said today.

Abe announced on Friday he was resigning because of poor health, his long-running battle with ulcerative colitis ending his tenure as Japan's longest-serving prime minister.

“He wants President Trump to rest assured because the policy of bolstering the Japan-U.S. alliance will remain unchanged,” Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Akihiro Nishimura said.

Nishimura was speaking to reporters after a 30-minute telephone call between Abe and Trump, early on Monday in Japan. Trump called Abe the “greatest prime minister in Japan's history,” according to a White House spokesman.

Abe told Trump that Japan would like to cooperate closely with the United States as it draws up a new missile defence strategy, Nishimura said.

Japan in July took a step towards acquiring weapons that can strike North Korea, after a ruling party committee approved proposals to consider acquiring strike capability to halt ballistic missile attacks.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement Trump told Abe he had done a “fantastic job” and that the relationship between their two countries was stronger than it has ever been.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party will vote on Sept. 14 for a new leader to succeed Abe, Jiji news agency reported. — Reuters