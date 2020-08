An aerial view of a man walking past graves in the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery in Manaus June 21, 2020. — AFP pic

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 31 — Brazil registered 566 additional coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours and 16,158 new cases, the Health Ministry said yesterday evening.

The nation has now registered 120,828 deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus and 3,862,311 confirmed cases.

Sundays tend to have relatively low coronavirus numbers in Brazil because of delays in testing by the nation's state governments. — Reuters