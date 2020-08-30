Britain’s Conservatives and opposition Labour tied in latest opinion poll

Prime Minister Boris Johnson approval rating is still lower than Labour leader Keir Starmer’s . — Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 30 — Britain’s Conservative Party and the main opposition Labour Party are tied in a new opinion poll, the first time the governing party has not been ahead for more than a year.

The new poll by Opinium put both parties on 40 per cent, with 47 per cent of the 2,002 people polled between Aug. 26-28 disapproving of the government’s handling of the country’s coronavirus pandemic, compared with 31 per cent who approved.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson approval rating is still lower than Labour leader Keir Starmer’s, although Starmer’s rating has dipped, the poll showed today. — Reuters