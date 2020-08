Today’s 3,308 cases take Indonesia’s tally of infections to 169,195, while 92 new deaths carried its toll to 7,261.— Reuters pic

JAKARTA, Aug 29 — Indonesia reported its biggest rise in new coronavirus infections for a third successive day today, the health ministry website showed.

Today’s 3,308 cases take Indonesia’s tally of infections to 169,195, while 92 new deaths carried its toll to 7,261, data on the website showed. — Reuters