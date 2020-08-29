China reports nine new mainland Covid-19 cases, all imported

People wearing face masks wait at a bus stop during morning rush hour, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Beijing, China July 13, 2020. — Reuters pic

SHANGHAI, Aug 29 ― China reported nine new confirmed cases of coronavirus yesterday, the same number as the previous day, with all of them travelling into the country from overseas, the national health authority said today.

Yesterday marked the thirteenth consecutive day without any new local transmissions, equalling a previous record.

Three of the imported cases were in Shanghai, with two each in the coastal provinces of Fujian and Guangdong. The remaining two were in southwest China's Sichuan, the National Health Commission said.

The commission said another 10 asymptomatic carriers were found yesterday, compared to 16 a day earlier.

Total confirmed cases in China have now reached 85,022, with 4,634 deaths. ― Reuters