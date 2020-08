The product, Citriodiol, could offer a new layer of protection against Covid-19 according to scientists at the UK’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, Sky said. — AFP-Relaxnews pic LONDON, Aug 26 — British military scientists have discovered that a product found in insect repellent can kill the strain of coronavirus that causes COVID-19, Sky News reported today.

The product, Citriodiol, could offer a new layer of protection against Covid-19 according to scientists at the UK’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, Sky said. — Reuters