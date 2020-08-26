India's coronavirus cases top 3.2 million

People wearing protective masks carry an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for immersion off the coast of the Arabian sea during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India August 23, 2020. — Reuters pic

MUMBAI, Aug 26 — India recorded more than 60,000 cases of Covid-19 for the eighth day in a row today, as total cases crossed 3.2 million, data from the federal health ministry showed.

The world's second-most populous country is third behind the United States and Brazil in terms of total caseload, and has recorded the world's highest single-day caseload consistently since August 7, a Reuters tally showed.

Deaths in the last 24 hours stood at 1,059, taking the total number of fatalities from the infection to 59,449. — Reuters