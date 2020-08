A man walks past a banner depicting Syrian president Bashar al-Assad in Douma, outside Damascus, Syria, September 17, 2018. — Reuters pic BEIRUT, Aug 25 — Syrian President Bashar al-Assad designated Hussein Arnous to form a new government, the Syrian presidency said today, following a parliamentary election in July.

Hussein Arnous was prime minister in the outgoing government, appointed by Assad in June to replace Imad Khamis as Syria grappled with a major economic crisis and plunging currency. — Reuters