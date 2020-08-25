Argentina records record number of Covid-19 cases and deaths

A health prsonnel is seen at the Dr Alberto Antranik Eurnekian hospital, in Ezeiza, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires August 21, 2020. ― Reuters pic

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 25 ― Argentina confirmed a record 8,713 new cases of coronavirus yesterday and 381 resulting deaths in just 24 hours, as the Latin American nation battles a surge of contagions.

The country's health ministry said that just weeks into a stricter quarantine in the capital Buenos Aires and its suburbs, cases were now springing up in other regions of the country.

It put the total caseload at over 350,000, with 7,366 deaths so far.

The announcement comes after thousands of Argentines participated in a march calling for the restrictions to be lifted and stalled economic activity restarted.

Argentina has spent the past two years already mired in a serious economic crisis with recession, high inflation and soaring poverty, ills now deepened by the pandemic.

The health ministry said today that occupancy of intensive care beds is at 57.3 per cent nationwide and 64.5 per cent for the Buenos Aires area.

To date, Argentina's number of cases and deaths have been fewer than those of neighbours such as Brazil, Chile and Peru. ― Reuters