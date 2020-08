There are currently very few clinical trials looking at convalescent plasma. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Aug 24 —The World Health Organisation today was cautious about endorsing the use of recovered Covid-19 patients’ plasma to treat people who are ill,

“There are a number of clinical trials going on around the world looking at convalescent plasma compared to the standard of care,” Soumya Swaminathan, WHO chief scientist, said.

“Only a few of them have actually reported interim results...and at the moment, it’s still very low-quality evidence,” she told a news conference. — Reuters