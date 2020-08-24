Japan PM getting treatment for chronic illness, not a check-up, reports Nippon TV

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives by a car at Keio University Hospital, amid speculation about his health, in Tokyo, Japan August 24, 2020. — Kyodo pic via Reuters

TOKYO, Aug 24 — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has visited the hospital because he is getting treatment for chronic illness and not for a medical check-up, Nippon TV cited multiple unidentified government and ruling party sources as saying today.

A motorcade carrying Abe arrived at a Tokyo hospital this morning, his second visit in a week. The premier will receive the results of last week's check-up, several local media reported.

Abe is scheduled to go to his office this afternoon, the Nippon TV report said. — Reuters