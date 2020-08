A jeepney driver wears a face mask and face shield, both mandatory in public transportation, to help curb coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infections, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, August 19, 2020. — Reuters pic MANILA, Aug 23 — The Philippines recorded 2,378 new coronavirus infections today, its smallest daily spike in nearly four weeks, but the nationwide tally rose to 189,601, still the highest in Southeast Asia.

In a bulletin, the Department of Health also reported 32 more fatalities, bringing the country's death toll to 2,998. — Reuters