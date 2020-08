A further two people died after testing positive for the coronavirus within 28 days, down from six a day earlier. — Reuters pic LONDON, Aug 21 — The United Kingdom recorded 1,033 new positive cases of Covid-19 today, down from 1,182 yesterday, government figures showed.

The new cases were recorded as the government ramps up testing so it can suppress the spread of the virus and ease restrictions that have crippled its economy. — Reuters