Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 strikes Banda Sea off Indonesia -EMSC

JAKARTA, Aug 21 — An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck the Banda Sea off Indonesia today, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, as it revised upwards a prior figure of 6.8.

The quake was at a depth of 640 km, said the agency, which had earlier estimated a magnitude of 6.6.

But it was not powerful enough to trigger a tsunami in the Indian Ocean region, said a monitor, Tsunami Service Provider Indonesia.

Indonesia, which sits on the Pacific's seismically active “Ring of Fire,” has suffered deadly earthquakes and tsunamis. — Reuters