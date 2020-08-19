Poll: Bipartisan majority of Americans want more money for Postal Service

A worker of Miami-Dade County Elections Department walks past US Postal Service baskets with mail-in ballots during the primary election amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Miami, Florida, August 18, 2020. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Aug 19 — A bipartisan majority of Americans want the government to spend more money on the US Postal Service, and most agree that mail delivery will be a vital part of the November election, a Reuters/Ipsos public opinion poll released today found.

The August 14-18 poll took place in the middle of an uproar over changes to mail service ordered by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a large donor to President Donald Trump.

After complaints that cuts could interfere with mail-in voting that has gained in importance due to the coronavirus pandemic, DeJoy said yesterday he would pause any changes.

The poll found that 78 per cent of Americans, including 92 per cent of Democrats and 67 per cent of Republicans, agreed “a well-functioning United States Postal Service is important to having a smooth and successful election during the coronavirus pandemic.”

Nearly three-quarters of Americans, including 88 per cent of Democrats and 60 per cent of Republicans, agreed “funding for the United States Postal Service should be increased to ensure Americans’ mail gets delivered in a timely fashion.”

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives has already approved US$25 billion (RM104 billion) in new postal funding, which Trump has criticised as too much. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said this week that the president may support additional funding for the agency as part of a broader spending package for coronavirus relief, however.

Majority disapprove of Trump performance

According to the poll, 56 per cent of US adults disapprove of the president’s overall performance in office. Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden leads Trump in support among registered voters by eight percentage points.

The top three things that registered voters said they wanted from their president were an ability to lead the US recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, an ability to “restore trust” in government, and strong ideas about improving the economy.

Biden has a clear advantage with the first two, according to the poll: 46 per cent of registered voters think Biden would be better at steering America’s pandemic response, while 36 per cent said Trump would be better. And 45 per cent said Biden would be better at restoring trust in government, while 34 per cent said it was Trump.

When it comes to shaping the US economy, 46 per cent said Trump would be better, compared with 40 per cent who said Biden would be better.

The poll overlapped with the first days of the August 17-20 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as the 2020 US presidential campaign shifted into a higher gear.

Former first lady Michelle Obama capped the convention’s first day on Monday night by saying Trump was “clearly in over his head.”

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online, in English, throughout the United States. It gathered responses from 1,391 US adults, including 617 who identified as Democrats and 523 who identified as Republicans. The poll has a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of about five percentage points. — Reuters