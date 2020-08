A further 12 people died after testing positive for the coronavirus within 28 days. — AFP pic

LONDON, Aug 18 — The United Kingdom recorded 1,089 new positive cases of Covid-19 today, up from 713 today, government figures showed.



The UK has recorded more than 1,000 daily cases on eight out of the last 10 days. — Reuters