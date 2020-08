In a televised meeting, Lukashenko said the units were on full alert and ready to fulfil their obligations. — Reuters pic

MINSK, Aug 18 — Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko today said Minsk had deployed armed units on its western borders in response to statements by foreign governments about the situation inside the country.

