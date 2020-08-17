China reports 22 new coronavirus infections for Aug 16, no new Xinjiang cases

A woman works at a fish and seafood stall at a wet market following the Covid-19 outbreak in Beijing, China August 14, 2020. — Reuters pic

SHANGHAI, Aug 17 — China reported no new local coronavirus cases in the western region of Xinjiang yesterday, according to national data, marking the first time the area's case count was zero since mid-July.

It marks a new low number for Xinjiang, which had become a hotbed for the virus as cases surged.

China reported on Monday 22 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for August 16, compared with 19 cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.

China also reported 37 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 16 a day earlier.

As of August 16, mainland China had a total of 84,849 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634. — Reuters